Blount Fine Foods Reveals Staffing Changes

By GHQ Staff

Blount Fine Foods has made several staffing changes among its ranks.

Mike Maher has been promoted to culinary business development specialist, and Blount named Michael Palmer its foodservice business development representative for the Midwest.

Maher, who brings more than a quarter-century record of success as a chef and foodservice executive, will work closely with Blount’s EVP for sales and marketing Bob Sewall to establish, enhance and expand the company’s relationships with key accounts. He joins Blount from U.S. Foods Dallas where he was a corporate chef, and most recently territory manager for US Foods’ southwest division. Maher’s appointment puts a seasoned executive chef on the sales team on a full-time basis, and frees up former corporate executive chef Jeff Wirtz, who was promoted to senior director of culinary development.

Maher comes to Blount as an accomplished sales and account manager with a history of growing accounts and solidifying customer relationships, will be responsible for managing and growing Blount’s foodservice business in the company’s Midwest territory.

