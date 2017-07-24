Blue Moose Of Boulder Announces Non-GMO Project Verification

By Natalie Taylor

Blue Moose of Boulder, a manufacturer of better-for-you snacks, has announced that the its salsa and the majority of its hummus products have been Non-GMO Project Verified. Blue Moose hand-crafts each of its products in small batches with real ingredients and no preservatives, like potassium sorbate instead using cold pressure to keep its products fresh.

The Non-GMO Project is North America's only independent verification for products made according to the rigorous standards for GMO avoidance. The nonprofit's popular butterfly seal represents more than 40,000 verified products. Blue Moose plans to incorporate the Non-GMO Project Verified seal on its packaging in the coming months. Blue Moose's verified products are produced in compliance to the Non-GMO Project Standard in its own SQF Level III facility in Colorado.

Blue Moose of Boulder's Non-GMO Project Verified Hummus includes: Original Hummus, Garlic Hummus, Green Chile Hummus, Hatch Green Chile Hummus, Lime & Black Bean Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Smoked Chipotle Hummus.

Blue Moose of Boulder's Non-GMO Project Verified Salsa includes: Mild Salsa, Medium Salsa and Hot Salsa.

"We are constantly improving our standards to create the best possible products," said Victoria Hartman, president of Blue Moose of Boulder. "And we want consumers to feel good about feeding their families Blue Moose. We are proud to add Non-GMO Project Verification to our products and excited to share that we are also pursing USDA Organic Certification."