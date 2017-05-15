Bradshaw International Announces Leadership Transition

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Brett Bradshaw

Housewares manufacturer Bradshaw Holdings, has announced the retirement of CEO Mike Rodrigue, who will transition to its Board of Directors.

Brett Bradshaw, president of Bradshaw International and Robert Michelson, president of Butler Home Products, will assume additional leadership duties as co-presidents of parent corporation Bradshaw Holdings.

Brett Bradshaw has been with Bradshaw International since 1994 and has served as President since 2010, while Robert Michelson has been with the Butler Home Products division for over 30 years and has led the company as its President since 1998.

“Both Brett and Rob have been managing the day to day operations of our company for the last 10 years and have been instrumental in growing the company into the industry leader it is today,” says Rodrigue. “They have already demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities in their current roles, and I am excited for what lies ahead.”

Also stepping into a new role as Chief Operating Officer will be Jeff Megorden, executive VP operations, who has been with Bradshaw since 1986, guiding the business through the increasing complexities of a growing and acquisitive organization.

Jerry Vigliotti will also be retiring as CFO after 33 years with Bradshaw, and assuming his role will be Sandip Grewal, who brings over 10 years of strong financial and operational background to the company. Sandip has held CFO positions at Nutro Pet Products and most recently at Dr. Fresh for the last four years. Jeff Megorden and Sandip Grewal will be reporting directly to new Co-Presidents Brett Bradshaw and Robert Michelson.