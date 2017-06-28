Meijer Breaks Ground for New Bridge Street Market Format

By Rebekah Marcarelli

West Side and downtown Grand Rapids residents celebrated the groundbreaking of Bridge Street Market, a unique grocery store coming to the city’s West Side on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue.

The new 37,000-square-foot store will feature 22-foot ceilings, open air elements and a pedestrian-friendly design. Bridge Street Market is a first-of-its-kind store in the region opened by Meijer and intended to deliver a convenient, fresh neighborhood grocery option for those who live and work downtown.

The community grocery store will anchor a development spanning a city block located amidst the city’s current hub of collaboration and mixed-use development, and will reside alongside apartments, a parking deck, and an office and retail building. The mixed-use project commenced with the deconstruction of the original buildings in May, clearing the way for future development.

“We are eager to share Bridge Street Market with the Grand Rapids community and are excited about what our team will be able to accomplish through this location,” Meijer president & CEO Rick Keyes says. “We believe in the West Side’s heritage and authenticity, and are excited to have a core presence in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city. We think there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown and on the West Side.”

Bridge Street Market will feature fresh produce, full grocery offerings, a deli, fresh-cut meat, a bakery, basic cleaning items and paper products.The grocery store is expected to open its doors and produce stalls in the early fall of 2018.