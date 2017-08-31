Brookshire Grocery Co. Expands 'Cash for my Class' Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Brookshire Grocery Co. is donating $52,000 to schools in 25 communities with Spring Market stores and expanding the “Cash for my Class” program to include all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores. One-percent of qualifying purchases will be earmarked for customers’ choice of participating schools, with schools to receive donations early in the 2018-2019 school year.

Qualifying product brands include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Goldenbrook, Full Circle, Simply Done, PAWS, Top Care, Pure Harmony, Tippy Toes, B-Leve, CharKing, Culinary Tours, Nostimo, Sweet P, Over the Top, Valu Time, Food Club, Wide Awake and World Classics.

Customers will need “Cash for My Class” tags to scan during transactions. After a school is registered for the program, tags will be available at local Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market or FRESH by Brookshire’s stores.

All public and private elementary, middle, intermediate, junior high and high schools are eligible to participate in “Cash for My Class.” Schools must complete an enrollment form and provide W-9 documentation by April 1 to participate. Details and enrollment forms are available at Brookshires.com/cashformyclass, Super1Foods.com/cashformyclass, Spring-Market.com/cashformyclass, or FreshbyBrookshires.com/cashformyclass.

“We are excited to make this donation and to expand the program to benefit schools and students in all of the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “I want to thank everyone in advance for joining us in this effort to make an impact where it really counts, with our kids’ education.”