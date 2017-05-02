Brookshire Grocery Co. Raises $700K+ for Charity

By Craig Levitt

The Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) recently raised more than $700,000 for charities through its annual golf tournament and FRESH 15 road race. The company focuses its charitable giving on hunger relief, education, family wellbeing, and military/first responders.

Hosted April 24, the 29th annual Brookshire’s Benefit Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $550,000, with 600 golfers playing simultaneously on six East Texas golf courses. BGC disperses tournament proceeds each year to more than 100 nonprofit organizations in the communities served by Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market stores.

Participants included company leaders, representatives from more than 200 vendor companies, and other business associates.

Proceeds from the FRESH 15 road race, hosted March 4, were presented April 28 to local and national charities. The race’s charity program, Every Runner Counts, supports non-profit groups that provide strength, stability and safety for families in East Texas and surrounding areas. Some $163,000 were dispersed to the following non-profit partners:

Bethesda Health Clinic: A faith-based clinic that provides affordable health and dental care to low-income working adults who are uninsured or underinsured.

FitSteps for Life: Renewing hope, improving quality of life, and prolonging survival for cancer patients through the restorative power of exercise.

Breckenridge Village: A caring residential community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County: Supports and connects families dealing with all forms of dementia with direct services and resources they need to care for loved ones diagnosed with these debilitating diseases. The Alliance emphasizes a variety of brain-healthy initiatives for everyone in order to slow down and reduce the incidence of Alzheimer’s and dementias.

Soles4Souls: Everyone deserves a good pair of shoes. Shoes provide health, hope and happiness. This organization provides short-term relief and long-term solutions locally and around the globe. In 10 years, they have distributed 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries.

Christian Women’s Job Corps: Equips women with job skills and life skills in a Christ-centered environment to find better employment and build a future for their families.

Literacy Council of Tyler: Sees generational impact when they give adults the opportunity to achieve literacy through instruction in basic reading, ESL programs, GED prep, and Career Pathways. This sets them up for success that may not have otherwise been accessible to their families.

Public Safety: Funding from our race goes to providing lifesaving equipment for the men and women who serve as police officers, firefighters, and in our local county agencies. We also hope to equip them with tools for to care for their own health so they can continue to keep our families safe.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County: A love for children, passion for justice, and vision for a restored childhood. CACs exist to minimize the trauma children face when they have been victimized by abuse and to provide the resources needed for children and families to begin the healing process.

Children’s Village: A children’s home that strengthens the community by providing healing and hope for neglected and abuse boys and girls in Northeast Texas.

“Our mission at Brookshire Grocery Company is to make our communities better through our people, products, stores and service,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “The proceeds from these events will help us do a lot of good in the communities served by our Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market stores.”

Since 1988, the Brookshire’s Benefit Golf Tournament has raised more than $5 million for charities, and the FRESH 15 has raised more than $500,000 since the inaugural race in 2014.