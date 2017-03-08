Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods Award More Than $25,000 in Scholarships

By Natalie Taylor

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods have named winners in the “Because History Matters” scholarship program, providing more than $25,000 in tuition assistance to 12 high school seniors planning to attend college in the fall.

Established in honor of Black History Month, the scholarships were awarded to a diverse group of students in the three states where Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods operate stores (Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas). Awards ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. Recipients were selected based on the content of their essays, along with their academic achievement, financial need, demonstration of leadership (including awards, achievements, extracurricular activities and community service) and other eligibility requirements. All recipients must be enrolled in a junior college, four-year institution or an accredited technical college by fall 2017.

“We were thrilled with the overwhelming response from applicants and feel honored to have read so many stories that celebrate our nation’s rich history and signal a bright future with these students,” says Brett Brewer, director of community involvement for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Brookshire Grocery Company is proud to recognize these recipients for their accomplishments as students, athletes, volunteers, and as current and future leaders, and we see these awards as a wonderful capstone to our recognition of Black History Month.”

The winners are:

$3,000 scholarships:

Markeyla Anderson, Peabody Magnet High School, Alexandria, La.

Kadazha Barnes, Watson Chapel High School, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Nyjha Bates, Ridgway Christian School, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Shelby Callens, North DeSoto High School, Stonewall, La.

Alexandria Johnson, Longview High School, Longview, Texas

Najallah Johnson, Watson Chapel High School, Pine Bluff, Ark.

$2,000 scholarships:

Brittany Collins, Pineville High School, Pineville, La.

Madeline Duvall, Longview High School, Longview, Texas

Venisha Harmon, Robert E. Lee High School, Tyler, Texas

$1,000 scholarships: