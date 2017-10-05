Bushel & Peck to Open in Historic West Virginia Town Hall

By Natalie Taylor

A natural foods grocery store is making its home in the historic Charles Washington Hall in Charles Town, W.Va. Bushel & Peck will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7, featuring live music, snacks and a suggested donation at the door.

The all-day celebration will kick off with a farmer’s market running from 8 a.m. to noon, when the grocery store will then open its doors. Attendees can enjoy finger foods, beer, wine and a live music performance by Dave Asti from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bushel & Peck’s local farmers and suppliers will also take part in the festivities, as well as members of the Charles Town City Council including Mayor Scott Rogers.

“This is Bushel & Peck's big moment,” says Todd Coyle, board treasurer for Bushel & Peck. “We’re here to celebrate bringing a grocery store to Charles Town that benefits not only the business community but also our people.”

The grocery store will offer a selection of local products sourced within a 250-mile radius of Charles Town. As part of the newly-renovated Charles Washington Hall, Bushel & Peck will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving as an anchor to downtown revitalization in the “historically hip hub.”

Sponsored by the Jefferson G.A.P. Coalition, Bushel & Peck is a federally-recognized non-profit organization that was brought to life by the Charles Town community. Its mission is to provide area farmers, artisans, musicians and other non-profits with alternative marketing opportunities, while providing its customers with fresh, locally-grown, or locally-produced, products.