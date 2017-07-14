C&S Selects Rosie as eCom Provider for Grocery Customers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

C&S Wholesale Grocers has selected Rosie as its provider of eCommerce and omnichannel digital marketing partner programs for its independent grocery customers across the country. The partnership between the nation’s largest grocery wholesaler and Rosie will enable over 3,000 C&S-supplied stores across the U.S. to seamlessly implement an omnichannel strategy to their offerings.

“At C&S, we are serious about our responsibility to help independent retailers be successful,” said Frank Puleo, VP of retail marketing and services at C&S, “and we feel that same commitment from Rosie,” whose “commitment to continuous improvement is indicative of the company’s ability to be nimble in this evolving industry,” noted Puleo.

Rosie has current partnerships with seven C&S retail partner banners operating 19 different locations, including:

P&C Fresh, a two-store operator based in Ithaca, N.Y.

Highland Park Market, a four-store operator based in Manchester, Conn.

Ferguson & Hassler, a single-store grocer based in Quarryville, Pa.

Gerwig’s White Barn, a single-store grocer based in Ashland, Ohio

Bloss Holiday Market, a Blossburg, Pa.-based single-store grocer

Gerrity’s Supermarkets, a nine-store operator based in Scranton, Pa.

Additional C&S locations will be coming online in the next several weeks.

“We have partnered with Rosie since 2013 for our online shopping offering,” said Greg Young, owner of P&C Fresh Markets. “Rosie has given us the ability to have an online option with capabilities that even our largest chain competitors do not have. The Rosie platform continues to grow and evolve, staying in tune with the ever-changing needs of the online shopper.”

“From the moment we started working with the C&S team, we saw their enthusiasm for making independent grocers as successful as possible,” explained Nick Nickitas, CEO of the Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “Offering eCommerce is crucial for independent grocers to remain competitive, especially during a time when the industry is evolving so quickly.”

The new alliance with C&S – which services and supplies more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions with over 140,000 different products – will help its retail customers “establish winning digital strategies, develop innovative technology, implement omni-channel marketing programs, and provide world-class support to help these grocers compete against large, corporate chains,” Nickitas added.