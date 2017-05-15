CVS Pharmacy Launches Long Live Skin Campaign

By Craig Levitt

Launching this month from CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is the new multi-platform Long Live Skin campaign aimed at increasing awareness around skin health, sun safety and the importance of proper skincare.

The Long Live Skin Campaign kicks off today on https://www.cvs.com/longliveskin and on CVS Pharmacy social handles with a video where women share "advice to their younger self." The women offered their guidance on a variety of life topics including love, loss, courage, and embracing both inner and outer beauty. The campaign was designed to inspire advice sharing across generations of women and will also include shorter videos that focus on skincare and beauty routines. Women are invited to join the conversation with @CVSPharmacy by using the #AdviceToMyYoungerSelf hashtag on Instagram and Twitter.

The Long Live Skin campaign will start by focusing on proper sun safety during May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign will continue throughout the summer and will include in-store signage with information and tips on sun protection and skincare, additional videos with skincare advice shared via social, digital and radio, as well as special weekly ExtraCare offers on skincare, sun care and more.

"We are proud to launch the Long Live Skin campaign to educate and engage consumers around skincare, and this program is a natural extension of CVS Pharmacy's ongoing efforts to help customers on their path to better health," said Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President of Front Store Business & Chief Merchant at CVS Pharmacy. "Taking good care of your skin is part of taking care of your health, so we're making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the information and products they need, including those with greater skin health benefits."

In addition, CVS Pharmacy and Johnson & Johnson have partnered with the American Cancer Society to create exclusive content for in store signage, cvs.com and the CVS Pharmacy circular. CVS Pharmacy Beauty Consultants will share the information and tips on the importance of proper sun care and skin health with customers. Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 for every Neutrogena or Aveeno product with SPF 15 or higher purchased from June 18-24 to the American Cancer Society to help prevent skin cancer.

"We applaud CVS Pharmacy for working on a campaign to educate and empower consumers to be more proactive regarding skin health," said Dr. Richard Wender, American Cancer Society Chief Cancer Control Officer. "We are thrilled to participate in this partnership that focuses on skin cancer prevention and early detection—to help ensure a healthy and safe summer for everyone."

The Long Live Skin campaign is also supported by other initiatives focused on healthy skincare and the importance of sun protection:

CVS Pharmacy is the only national retailer to remove all sun care products with SPF lower than 15 from shelves, and has added more than 30 new SPF+/broad spectrum products that either meet or exceed FDA standards.

By the end of 2019, all parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde donors in beauty and personal care products within the CVS Health, Beauty 360, Essence of Beauty, Promise Organic and Blade store brand product lines will be removed.

70% of CVS Pharmacy pharmacists address patient questions related to skin concerns each day. In response, CVS Pharmacy is launching a new Skin Solution section in the pharmacy checkout in 4,000+ stores on June 25 with education and dermatologist-recommended products for top chronic/episodic skin conditions like acne, rosacea, scarring, rashes, sunburn and more.

New brands with greater skin health benefits are launching throughout 2017, from preventative and proactive skincare with increased SPF, to more dermatological-approved options as well as additional natural and organic products.