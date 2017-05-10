California Strawberries Launches New Brand Look and Campaign

By Craig Levitt

Clinical research suggests eating just a serving of eight strawberries a day may improve heart health, help manage diabetes, support brain health, and reduce the risk of some cancers. To promote these important messages and to encourage increased strawberry consumption, the California Strawberry Commission kicks off the Pick Real campaign including a consumer-friendly look and an 8-a-Day Challenge.

Components of the new campaign include refreshed visual content, plus a new logo, for the consumer website, www.californiastrawberries.com. The site is designed to help consumers feel good about serving California strawberries to their families when it comes to the many health benefits, and to learn more about where and how strawberries are grown.

#8aDay Social Media Challenge

As part of the Pick Real campaign, consumers are encouraged to take the new #8aDay challenge by including more strawberries in their daily diet. Kicking off May 1, 2017 on the commission’s Facebook and Instagram pages, participants are encouraged to share strawberry photos and videos that address the question, “How do you #8aday?” Prizes will be offered to creative entries.