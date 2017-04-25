Can a Cow Save a Penguin?

By Craig Levitt

Stonyfield, a leading organic yogurt maker, wants to inspire families to find out how they can help endangered species. Today, on World Penguin Day, Stonyfield YoKids is pleased to announce its support of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction program which fosters conservation efforts for 10 endangered species, including the African penguin. As a proud supporter of AZA SAFE, Stonyfield has committed funds that will be used to help reverse the decline of the African penguin and drive conservation awareness. As part of a year-long effort, Stonyfield will not only be contributing funds to fieldwork but will also aim to encourage kids and their families to see animals and conservation projects first hand at zoos, aquariums, and on the ground where the research is happening.

"AZA SAFE's conservation work is keenly aligned to Stonyfield's longstanding mission of healthy food, healthy people, healthy planet," says Andy Sundberg, Stonyfield YoKids Senior Brand Manager. "Each year Stonyfield keeps over 185,000 pounds of toxic persistent pesticides out of the environment, helping to safeguard species and their ecosystems, but we know there is always more to be done. More than ever before, we want kids to learn about these animals so they can become better stewards for generations to come. That's why we're thrilled to work together with AZA to help foster passion and an interest in saving endangered species like the African Penguin."

The lovable African Penguin and other endangered species will be featured prominently on various Stonyfield YoKids packaging this year (kids can collect them all!), along with an on-pack offer to get families out to visit AZA member zoos and aquariums in their communities. Now through the end of September, families who buy two YoKids yogurt packs can visit azasafe.stonyfield.com to get a free kid's admission to a participating AZA-accredited zoo or aquarium with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

"African penguins decreased in population size and are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Support for conservation projects from brands like Stonyfield YoKids is essential to our success," says Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA. "People are more willing help what they love, so the earlier we can nurture that innate sense of wonder and appreciation for animals through visits to zoos and aquariums, the more we inspire the next generation to save them."