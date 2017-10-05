Cardenas Continues to Expand with Los Altos Ranch Acquisition

By GHQ Staff

Cardenas Markets has expanded once again with its acquisition of Arizona-based Los Altos Ranch Market, which operates seven Phoenix-area locations.

Earlier this year, the Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets aligned with Mi Pueblo in Northern California to pursue a joint vision of becoming the No. 1 Hispanic grocer in the United States.

“Acquisitions and new strategic store locations are a key component of our growth strategy,” says John Gomez, president/CEO of Cardenas Markets. “We are fortunate to have identified Los Altos Ranch Market as a partner whose values and mission are aligned with our organization. We welcome the employees of Los Altos Ranch Market into the Cardenas Markets family and look forward to the many opportunities of growth resulting from this partnership.”

This latest acquisition expands Cardenas’ footprint into the Arizona market, bringing its total number of stores to 53. During the transition period, no immediate changes are expected to the operations of Los Altos Ranch Market stores. The group of stores will gradually be integrated into Cardenas’ operations while continuing to offer the best shopping experience to the communities they serve.

Los Altos Ranch Market has served the Hispanic community since 1982, and has since become a trusted community partner in Phoenix since its first location opened in 2002. The Cardenas acquisition marks a new milestone for the chain.

Cardenas Markets operates store locations in California, Nevada, and now, Arizona. It has established a strong niche among Latinos with authentic foods and a wide selection of fresh products and quality service.