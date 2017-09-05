Carr-Smith Resigns As President of Peapod

By Natalie Taylor

Jennifer Carr-Smith has resigned as president of online grocer Peapod. Effective Sept. 15, 2017, Carr-Smith will leave to pursue a new opportunity, according to Ahold USA, parent company of Peapod. Walt Lentz, Peapod’s head of supply chain strategy and operations, will oversee Peapod operations on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named.

“We wish Jennifer well and thank her for her leadership at Peapod over the past two years, during which time she helped to further its goal of innovating and providing customers with convenience, value and an unparalleled shopping experience,” says Kevin Holt, COO, Ahold USA. “I am confident that Walt’s strong leadership will move Peapod forward during the transition.”

Carr-Smith has been president at Peapod since July 2015, and has 20 years of experience in operations, finance and strategy for retail and technology companies, including eight years in start-up e-commerce operations. Thanks to her many contributions, Carr-Smith leaves the company poised for even more growth under the capable leadership that remains committed to Peapod’s future success, say company officials.

Peapod has delivered more than 40 million orders to date, with an intuitive website and award-winning mobile app that allows its customers to shop quickly and conveniently for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions.