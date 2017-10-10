Chicago Soda Tax on the Ropes

By Steve Holtz, Editor in Chief, CSP Daily News

It looks like consumers have won in Chicago and Cook County, Ill., where county commissioners are expected to vote to repeal the sweetened-beverage tax that has vexed shoppers and retailers for the past two months.

Twelve of the Cook County Board's 17 commissioners have signed on to the repeal ordinance, according to a Chicago Tribune report. It takes 11 votes to override a veto.

The likely repeal is a significant setback for Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who on Oct. 2 proposed a new budget that relied on the $200 million a year she said the penny-an-ounce tax on sugar- and artificially-sweetened beverages would generate next year, according to the newspaper report.

