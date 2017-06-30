Church Brothers Farms Announces Leadership Succession Plan

By Natalie Taylor

Church Brothers Farms, a grower-owned fresh vegetable processor, has named Brian Church as its new chief executive officer.

Church has been with the company since it formed in 1999. His passion has been on the farming side of the business and, as a result, he went on to form the company’s ag operations. Over the years, he founded and developed CB Harvesting that combined with the company’s farming efforts consists of more than 1,000 employees. Most recently, Church led expansion of the company’s ag operations into Central and Northern Mexico.

“We have to change the way we farm in the future to adjust to the labor shortage,” Church says.

As incoming CEO, Church will first focus on the company’s continued growth, regional processing and innovation. Harvest automation is one of his priorities.

“We are confident Brian is ready to lead the company; he is an innovator with the vision we need to stay ahead in this ever changing, fast-paced business,” says Steve Church, co-chairman of the board.

Brian Church is bilingual and attended Fresno State University. He spent time at Comgro before joining the family business.

There are eight Church family members in positions throughout both companies; six are second generation. Brian Church is the son of co-chairman Tom Church and brother of Jeff Church, vice president of sales.

“As I step into this new role, I am energized and excited about the future,” Brian Church said. “My family has a legacy of service and innovation in the produce industry and we will live up to that standard for our employees and customers.”