Cin7 Releases One-Click Integration with Walmart Marketplace

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Cin7 has integrated its product suite with the Walmart Marketplace. The marketplace enables sellers to leverage the power of the retailer with their items appearing on Walmart.com alongside those being sold by Walmart and other marketplace sellers.

Walmart Marketplace is an invitation-only, professional seller community with more than 110 million unique visitors per month. Sellers maintain control over key aspects of their business like inventory, retail pricing, fulfilment and customer care. Considered for selection to participate in the marketplace are reputable retailers and brands that provide first-class customer service, a compelling product assortment, competitive pricing and fast, reliable fulfillment.

Cin7 users can now connect their Walmart Marketplace account to the Cin7 system to allow seamless order processing and inventory synchronization. They can download orders to Cin7, update stock levels from Cin7 to Walmart, and insert or update customer details from Walmart to Cin7.

The Walmart Marketplace integration is one of 120 on the Cin7 Supply Chain App Store, where Cin7 users "click-and-connect" to activate the integrations and seamlessly implement a real-time, full-view inventory and supply chain management solution. Cin7 is integrated with a multitude of supply chain solutions such as accounting solutions, eCommerce platforms and marketplaces, retailers, logistics and shipping providers, and sales, marketing and payments applications

"The Walmart Marketplace offers a tremendous opportunity for multi-channel sellers seeking additional flexibility and reach," said Cin7 Founder and Chief Architect Danny Ing. "We are very pleased to bring this significant resource into the Cin7 portfolio of integrations to help manage the complexities of multi-channel supply chain management."