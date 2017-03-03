Clif Bar & Company Receives 2017 Climate Leadership Award

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Clif Bar & Company received an award in Supply Chain Leadership from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in internal operations and throughout the supply chain, as well as integrating climate resilience into their operating strategies.

The EPA, in collaboration with the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR), recognized Clif Bar & Company for its extensive efforts in supply chain leadership.

“We are proud of our commitment to environmental stewardship and the contribution we make toward a more sustainable food system,” says Elysa Hammond, Clif Bar’s director of environmental stewardship. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts. We remain committed to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting the use of renewable energy – at our own facilities and throughout our supply chain – from field to final product.”

Clif Bar & Company’s innovative green power program, called “50/50 by 2020,” asks supply chain partners to source 50 percent or more green power for the electricity they use on the company’s behalf. The program’s goal is to have 50 supply chain facilities transition to 50 percent or more green power by 2020. Over the past 18 months, 13 supply chain facilities have reached this goal.

The combination of these efforts has resulted in more than 9 million kWh of new green power purchased each year. As of February 2017, 20 additional supplier facilities are being evaluated for achievement of the 50 percent goal, which likely will more than double the program’s impact by the end of this year.

To help its supply chain partners achieve the 2020 goal, Clif Bar & Company offers free consulting with an expert in renewable energy procurement and finance, helping the companies find green power solutions that make business sense for them. Clif Bar also provides recognition opportunities at its annual Supplier Summit and encourages supply chain partners to join the EPA Green Power Partnership.

Clif Bar & Company sources 100 percent green power at its Emeryville headquarters, and 80 percent of its electricity is generated by an onsite solar array.

“We congratulate Clif Bar as a 2017 Climate Leadership Award winner,” says Bob Perciasepe, president of C2ES. “Business leaders understand both the risks of climate impacts and the opportunities of a clean energy economy. Clif Bar is helping lead the way to a more sustainable future. We hope Clif Bar’s accomplishments will spur others to examine their practices and follow their example.”

Now in its sixth year, the 2017 Climate Leadership Awards will be presented during an awards dinner on March 2, held in conjunction with the 2017 Climate Leadership Conference in Chicago.