Coinstar and Allegiance to Install Coin-Counting Kiosks at Independent Supermarkets

By Natalie Taylor

Coinstar has partnered with Allegiance Retail Services to install up to 80 Coinstar kiosks at Allegiance affiliate supermarket banners, including Foodtown in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"We're very pleased to sign this agreement with Allegiance," says Lee Pantalone, senior director of sales at Coinstar. "We look forward to deepening our kiosk density creating even greater availability and convenience for consumers living in the Northeast, especially in the New York City metropolitan area."

Allegiance affiliates who sign on to install Coinstar kiosks will receive full functionality coin-counting kiosks with features including coins-to-cash, no fee coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options.

"We're excited to offer the Coinstar kiosk to our owner-operated affiliate stores," says Joe Fantozzi, vice president, retail/member services at Allegiance. "We expect high participation given Coinstar's full-service capabilities and turnkey service combined with its proven ability to drive foot traffic and increase store revenue."

Coinstar expects to begin kiosk installations at affiliate locations in August.