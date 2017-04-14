Consumer Study Explores Trend of Multi-Trip Split Shopping

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SKUlocal revealed the findings of "The Why, Where and What of Grocery Split Shoppers," a consumer report that studies the behaviors and motivations of consumers buying everyday products at multiple retail locations.

The results of the report show how marketers can reach "split shoppers," defined as consumers who shop multiple retail brands and locations to purchase everyday household items – even though those items may be available at one store. Eighty-one percent of those surveyed said they were split shoppers, and they said they do that because they want to save money.

According to the report, here are three other main reasons consumers "split shop:"

55 percent prefer certain products due to quality

48 percent want to take advantage of special store promotions

48 percent want to get brands and products they desire

The report uncovered key insights into split shoppers and discussed strategies for thwarting this kind of behavior. Although location convenience can deter consumers from split shopping, aggressive promotional incentives proved to be a primary motivation of this shopping behavior.

In addition, the report found that many consumers are fiercely loyal to certain brands and are often willing to go out of their way, drive farther and spend more. Millennials are specifically brand loyal to retailers that provide the perfect balance of strong incentives and in-store experience.

Mobile devices have also made it significantly easier for shoppers to compare prices, search for coupons and check availability of stock from competitors, the study said.

"Understanding the split shopper helps guide us to make better decisions when advising our clients," says Jay Loeffler, senior director of national accounts – CPG, OTC and Retail Grocery at SKUlocal. "These insights can give a brand the edge to be the go-to choice for everyday essentials."

The study covered a mix of ages, genders and income levels. The majority of respondents were female (56 percent) and households with children (52 percent). Most respondents had a household income of between $50,000 and $99,000.

Loeffler said SKUlocal combines targeted direct marketing with keen shopper insights to connect with consumers in cost-effective ways. He said national brands want to reach deeper into local markets with greater targeting precision. Coupons play an important role in connecting shoppers to brands, he said.