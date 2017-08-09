Consumers Hunting for Deals Despite Positive Financial Outlooks: IRI

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The latest IRI Consumer Connect survey suggests consumers have been searching for deals and are hesitant to open their wallets despite having positive financial outlooks for their households. Fifty-five percent of the surveyed consumers say their household financial health is good; however, 49 percent say they are making sacrifices and looking for deals to make ends meet. IRI also released “Mid-Year Reflection 2017,” which examines how consumers’ shopping behaviors and attitudes are affecting the CPG industry’s non-food sector.

Results from the Q2 2017 IRI Consumer Connect survey reveal that 49 percent of consumers are making sacrifices to make ends meet compared to 51 percent in Q2 2016. Generation X and millennials have been hit the hardest, at 54 percent and 53 percent, respectively, but other generations don’t lag far behind. To stretch their dollars, deal-seeking remains high and is essentially unchanged compared to 2016.

“Since consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy, consumer hesitation to spend is a really big deal, and it is leaving CPG marketers struggling to find true and sustainable growth in a low-growth marketplace,” said Susan Viamari, vice president of Thought Leadership for IRI. “This also is playing out in the non-food sector, where consumers are taking a very cautious approach to their purchases. They are buying what they need rather than stocking up and purchasing those nice-to-have items in the beauty/personal care, health care, general merchandise aisles.”

In addition, consumers are selecting which retailer to shop based on money-saving opportunities offered. Millennials, who have struggled more than others since the economy took a downturn, are the most discerning about which store they will shop. See some stats on what different generations are looking for at retail below:

(Total, Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Seniors).

Able to fulfill my needs at the lowest possible cost: 95%, 96%, 95%, 96%, 94%

Good selection of store brand products: 82%, 86%, 84%, 80%, 79%

Strong loyalty/discount program: 74%, 79%, 79%, 74%, 66%

Good selection of health care products: 62%, 62%, 58%, 64%, 60%

Good selection of beauty/personal care products: 51%, 54%, 49%, 53%, 44%

Overall, the grocery channel is outpacing the industry average and the mass market/super channel when it comes to both number of shopping trips and per-trip spending for non-food items.

The Appeal of Store Brands

Store brands continue to be viewed as a quality product for a good price. These products appeal to all generations, especially millennials, who tend to be more concerned with meeting their needs than the actual brand name, and are inclined to view store brands most favorably.

As a result, spending on non-food store brand solutions is outpacing national brands. While store brand trips are lower, trip performance has been stable.

"Everyone is battling for growth in the CPG industry, so marketers need to constantly communicate with their consumers, tailor their offerings and target their messaging to succeed," concluded Viamari. "Targeting against high-potential consumers is critical. For instance, millennials will pay more for online ordering with home delivery, and wealthier shoppers will pay more for nutrition density and eco-friendliness. Getting the right message to the right consumer will help pry those wallets open."