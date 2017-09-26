Costco Pledges $25M to Pediatric Care in D.C.

By Natalie Taylor

Costco Wholesale has pledged $25 million to Children’s National Medical Center to ensure children in the Washington D.C. area have access to pediatric care. Costco has been a partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1988 and has raised more than $240 million for children's hospitals around the country. In recognition of the wholesaler’s longstanding support, Children’s National is naming the hospital’s main atrium the Costco Wholesale Atrium.

Costco’s donation supports the hospital’s Fund for Every Child, which ensures that every child can receive exceptional care, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. The fund allows Children’s National to support every area of the hospital and provides flexibility for unexpected needs.

“Through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Costco has engaged their executives, employees and members to improve the lives of children in the Washington community,” says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO at Children’s National. “This new commitment will have a direct impact on local families for years to come."

Costco has supported Children’s National for the past 30 years, including its “May is for Miracles” register fundraising campaign, where the company displays a paper balloon in honor of each member who makes a donation. This year, the 18 warehouses and one depot located across Maryland, Washington and Virginia raised nearly $900,000 for Children's National. Costco also holds a regional golf tournament that raises more than $1 million annually and has been the exclusive sponsor of water and snacks for the annual Race for Every Child since 2014.

"Throughout our 30-year partnership, many of our employees and members have had personal experiences at Children's National,” says Joe Portera, EVP and COO for the Eastern and Canadian divisions of Costco Wholesale. “This cause means so much to them and to everyone at Costco. Our commitment honors these families and the many more that may one day need the services and care provided by Children's National."