Court Grants Eli Lilly’s Request to Halt Ads

By Natalie Taylor

U.S. District Court in Green Bay, Wis. granted pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s request to halt the continuation of dairy co-operative Arla Foods’ advertising related to the use of the synthetic growth hormone, rBST.

“We are extremely disappointed by today’s preliminary ruling and intend to appeal the judge’s decision,” said head of Arla U.S., Donald Stohrer, Jr. “We look forward to continuing to defend ourselves in this case.”

As a 136-year-old dairy farming co-operative, Arla believes that “the simpler things are, the better they are,” said Stohrer, adding that the company prides itself on keeping its dairy products as simple as possible.

“People today are increasingly demanding simpler foods and more transparent food practices,” noted Stohrer, Jr. “As a farm-to-fridge co-operative owned by dairy farmers, we really take to heart values of animal welfare, food safety and environmental responsibility in making our great-tasting, exceptional cheese products.”

As the world’s largest manufacturer of organic dairy products, Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 12,000 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Its brands include Arla, Lurpak and Castello.