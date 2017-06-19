Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Court Grants Eli Lilly’s Request to Halt Ads

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

U.S. District Court in Green Bay, Wis. granted pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s request to halt the continuation of dairy co-operative Arla Foods’ advertising related to the use of the synthetic growth hormone, rBST.

“We are extremely disappointed by today’s preliminary ruling and intend to appeal the judge’s decision,” said head of Arla U.S., Donald Stohrer, Jr. “We look forward to continuing to defend ourselves in this case.”

As a 136-year-old dairy farming co-operative, Arla believes that “the simpler things are, the better they are,” said Stohrer, adding that the company prides itself on keeping its dairy products as simple as possible.

“People today are increasingly demanding simpler foods and more transparent food practices,” noted Stohrer, Jr. “As a farm-to-fridge co-operative owned by dairy farmers, we really take to heart values of animal welfare, food safety and environmental responsibility in making our great-tasting, exceptional cheese products.”

As the world’s largest manufacturer of organic dairy products, Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 12,000 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Its brands include Arla, Lurpak and Castello.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Lipton Iced Tea Helps Consumers 'Feel The Taste' Of Summer

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Donate $100,000 in Support of Louisiana Flood Relief Efforts

Private Label Opportunity in Developing Urban Areas

Power Your Lunchbox Pledge Donates 238,414 Meals To Families in Need

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

CAULIPOWER Pizza Line Expands Nationwide

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags