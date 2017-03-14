Crave Brothers Makes a Fresh Sweep in U.S. Cheese Championships

By Natalie Taylor

Wisconsin-based Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has captured two Best of Class awards in the 2017 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest held in Green Bay, Wis., March 7-9. Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella not only took home Best of Class, but won the Second Place and Third Place awards for Fresh Mozzarella. In addition, Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds was awarded Best of Class honors in the Natural Snack Cheese Category.

This year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest broke all entry records, with 2,303 cheeses from 33 states competing for honors. The competition experienced a 22 percent growth in the number of entries, including 25 first-time competitors.

Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella has added this year’s U.S. Cheese Championship honors to its previous 28 awards. The fresh milk flavor of Mozzarella is available in a variety of forms, including medallions, 8-ounce balls, 1-pound balls, 1-pound logs, and containers of small mozzarella balls in four sizes ranging from Perline (pearl size) to Ovoline (egg size), as well as fresh mozzarella in curd form. Fresh Mozzarella is a versatile cheese that complements fresh tomatoes, seasonal fruits, salads and vegetables fresh from the garden, pizza, burgers and pasta. There is even a “Crave Burger” featuring Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Medallions served to special groups.

Crave Brothers award-winning Cheese Curds are made fresh weekly and come in White Cheddar and Yellow Cheddar varieties, as well as Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds. With their mild, slightly salty flavor and squeaky texture, they are a convenient, beverage-friendly snack. Whether they are served fresh or deep-fried, Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds can be paired with chili, French fries, smoked meats or sausages.

The Crave Brothers—Charles, George, Thomas and Mark—began their family business of farming together in 1978. Today, Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics, including the award-winning Fresh Mozzarella and Jalapeño Cheddar Curds, are made with milk from the Crave family’s own dairy herd. The Crave Brothers farmstead cheese-making facility uses 100-percent green power and practices water conservation and recycling.