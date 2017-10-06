DeMoulas Market Basket Earns Top Honors by Certified Angus Beef

DeMoulas Market Basket’s overall excellence with bold product features, generous point-of-sale displays and meat case customer assistance training factored as key reasons for earning the Retailer of the Year title by Certified Angus Beef (CAB). The Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas also received CAB’s Top Retail Sales Volume Increase award, both of which were bestowed at the beef brand’s recent annual conference in Nashville, where its retailer and distributor partners were recognized for leadership in product quality, marketing and sales at the group’s.

“Quality and integrity unite their focus on delivering the finest beef,” says John Stika, CAB’s president. “They are stars in their markets for bringing the Certified Angus Beef brand’s ranching heritage and focus on quality and integrity to their customers and, ultimately, consumers.

In addition to DeMoulas, CAB awards were presented to the following retailers:

K-Va-T Food Stores , Abingdon, Va., was named Retail Large Chain Marketer of the Year. Food City chefs share beef recipes on television shows to bring fresh ideas to customers. Promotions, like Fresh Fridays, encourage trust in Food City’s dedication to quality and service.

Cermak Fresh Market , Chicago, Ill., received the Retail Small Chain Marketer of the Year award. Cermak excels at serving customers with fun promotions and attention to detail. Cermak also received Top Average Volume Retail Store with more than 10 stores.

Longo's , Vaughan, Ontario, was recognized as the International Retail Marketer of the Year. Beef 101 training for Longo's meat managers supported a successful summer promotion.

Caraluzzi's , in Bethel, Conn., is the Independent Retail Marketer of the Year. Caraluzzi's has grown over the past two decades with the Certified Angus Beef brand in three stores. They offer the brand's Prime, Natural and deli meat items.

Angus Best , Hermosilla, Sonora, Mexico, was presented the International Retail Independent Marketer of the Year award. Angus Best dedicates its entire meat case to the brand, displays signage storewide and posts billboards.

ShopRite , Edison, N.J., earned the Retail Value-added Products Marketer of the Year title. ShopRite offers a wide selection of premium beef items in the deli case and has ready-to-prepare meals.

Gelson's , Encino, Calif., received Retail Brand Extension Marketer of the Year honors. Gelson's excels at marketing the Certified Angus Beef brand and the brand's Prime products. Seasonal promotions, product sampling and social media interaction explain product quality to shoppers.

Quality Food Centers (QFC), Bellevue, Wash., is the Retail Social Media Marketer of the Year. QFC used online contests, coupons, the brand's Roast Perfect app and meat staff selfies to connect with customers.

Weis Markets , Sunbury, Pa., was named the Retail Rising Star. Weis Markets focused on the brand in its Fresh magazine and offered six items in the circular every week.

Associated Retail Operations , in Salt Lake City, was recognized as the Retail Rookie of the Year. Associated Retail powered up promotions to launch the brand in stores with weekly features and in-store videos.

Meijer , based in Grand Rapids, Mich., earned Top Volume Large Chain Retailer. Meijer excelled at marketing the brand in stores, at community events and through a comprehensive digital campaign.

, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., earned Top Volume Large Chain Retailer. Meijer excelled at marketing the brand in stores, at community events and through a comprehensive digital campaign. H-E-B Mexico, Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, is the Top Volume Small Chain Retailer. H-E-B secured growing sales through extensive promotions online, on billboards, in television appearances, with in-store product sampling, in local lifestyle magazines and every week in its own publication.

Additional companies recognized for their success and dedication to offering Certified Angus Beef brand products were: