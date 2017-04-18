Dean Foods and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Announce Pure Love Partnership

By Craig Levitt

Dean Foods Company and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese are joining forces in a strategic collaboration, spotlighting Dean's DairyPure brand milk and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese (KMC).

Dean and KRAFT Mac & Cheese will launch a Pure Love co-branded ad campaign, including in-store POS, special product labels and tags, IRCs and digital marketing and social media content support. Given the significant scale of both brands, coupled with their natural synergy, the partnership will provide a strategic growth opportunity for both. Retailers and their customers can expect to see the Pure Love of DairyPure and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese in stores between April 17 and May 31, 2017.

"With its 5-Point Purity Promise, DairyPure brand milk delivers fresh, nourishing and quality dairy products to American families, pure and simple," said Ralph Scozzafava, CEO of Dean Foods. "We are proud of that, and our partnership with KRAFT brings the DairyPure promise to millions of consumers who love Macaroni & Cheese."

"Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has been a family favorite for over 80 years. We gave consumers even more reasons to love it last year with our move to no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Dairy Pure brand milk is the ideal partner to make a tasty bowl of Kraft M&C," said Jessica Gilbertson, Head of Meals at Kraft Heinz.