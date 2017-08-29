Dierbergs Taps Shipt to Launch Grocery Delivery in St. Louis

By GHQ Staff

Dierbergs Markets will begin delivering groceries to St. Louis-area residents starting Sept. 14, 2017 via a new partnership with Shipt.

At launch, 800,000 households in the St. Louis metro area will have access to groceries from Dierbergs Markets delivered by Shipt, whose members will have access to tens of thousands of the 24-store regional retailer’s in-store products, including fresh and prepared foods.

"Our business has operated continuously for 163 years," said Greg Dierberg, fourth-generation grocer and president of Dierbergs Markets. "That longevity speaks to our company's ability to innovate and grow with the community. Partnering with Shipt's app-based grocery marketplace is an example of us evolving to give customers added convenience and another way to shop our stores. This is definitely going to be a unique experience for the St. Louis shopper."

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to hire 500 shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order.

"Dierbergs was an obvious choice to partner with as we launch Shipt delivery throughout St. Louis," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Their longstanding commitment to their local communities and focus on providing quality products to their customers perfectly complements Shipt's own emphasis on creating a superior customer experience."

Dierbergs employs 4,100 associates in 24 metro St. Louis stores, as well as one location in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.