Disparate Product Date Labels Cause Needless Confusion: GMA Poll

A new poll probing consumer perception of the current range of variations of dates on food products labels, such as “best by,” “use by,” “sell by,” and “use or freeze by,” confirms that the disparate terms are problematic for consumers.

The findings of the poll, conducted for the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) and Food Policy Action Network by Lake Research Partners, clearly illustrates the various terms cause confusion among consumers about what each of these different labels mean for product safety, and whether a food is still safe to eat.

In fact, the survey, conducted with 1,000 adult Americans of all ages and political leanings, found that 40 percent of adults say they have had disagreements within their household over whether a food product should be kept or thrown away.

“Clarity on product date labeling will reduce confusion, cut food waste, and enable households to spend their time arguing about something other than what a date label means, like sports, politics, or what channel to watch on TV,” said Meghan Stasz, GMA’s senior director of sustainability.

In February, GMA and the Food Marketing Institute joined together to streamline and standardize the wording accompanying the date labels on packages to offer greater clarity regarding the quality and safety of products.

The new voluntary initiative streamlines the myriad date labels on consumer products packaging down to just two standard phrases:

· “BEST If Used By” describes product quality, indicating that the product may not taste or perform as expected but is safe to use or consume.

· “USE By” applies to the few products that are highly perishable and/or have a food safety concern over time; these products should be consumed by the date listed on the package – and disposed of after that date.

GMA said the initiative will help reduce consumer confusion over dates on the product label, save households time and money, and help reduce unnecessary food waste.

Other interesting poll findings include:

· Older Americans are slightly more likely to keep food longer, while younger Americans are more likely to throw food away earlier based on the date label.

· For once, Democrats and Republicans can agree on something! Both Democrats and Republicans stated that they are the ones in the household who are interested in keeping food longer (56 percent to 59 percent).

· More men say they are the ones in the household arguing to keep food longer; 64 percent of men make this claim, versus 56 percent of women.