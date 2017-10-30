Dollar General Names Rob Scruggs Chief Digital and Customer Engagement Officer

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dollar General Corp. has brought on Rob Scruggs as its chief digital and customer engagement officer, a newly created position in which he will lead the strategy for customer engagement including digital experience and tools.

Most recently serving as global director of client experience for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for end-to-end client experience for commercial clients, Scruggs brings nearly two decades of experience focused on customer and user engagement to Dollar General’s arsenal.

“Rob brings a strong record of successful innovation in developing customer experience strategies across complex industries,” says Jason Reiser, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “At Dollar General, Rob’s experience will help accelerate our digital strategy as we continue to focus on developing digital resources that can help our customers save time and money,”

Prior to his position at Bank of America, Scruggs held customer experience roles at Asurion, E*TRADE and J.P. Morgan Chase. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from University of Memphis.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 14,000 stores in 44 states.