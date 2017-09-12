Dollar General and Kellogg Partner for National Literacy Month

Here's My Story campaign shares customers' personalized literacy advancements

By Richard Turcsik

Dollar General

Dollar General and Kellogg have teamed up on a new Here’s My Story campaign that is aimed at sharing customers’ personalized literacy and education advancements in honor of National Literacy Month, celebrated during September. Dollar General Literacy Foundation is funding the programs.

During the fall, exclusive packages of Kellogg’s cereals and Cheez-It crackers will feature heartwarming stories and show the positive impact literacy efforts have made to adult and youth learners. The specialized items include Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats and Rice Krispies cereals, as well as Cheez-It Original and Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. They will be available at more than 14,000 Dollar General locations through October.

“Dollar General is excited to partner with Kellogg on the Here’s My Story campaign this September,” says Denine Torr, senior director of community initiatives at Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn. “This collaboration highlights the inspirational stories and effects that literacy and education have in our communities for learners of all ages and hopefully encourages customers to reach their own education goals.”

In collaboration with educational partners, the National Center for Families Learning and FiftyForward, the campaign highlights family literacy and youth literacy stories in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Nashville, Tenn.

Aimed at educating customers on the positive impact literacy and reading advancements can make in one’s life and inspiring people to continually look to learn and reach their own educational goals, the campaign also encourages customers to share their own literacy success stories on social media channels using the #DGMyStoryEntry hashtag. Kellogg’s and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will randomly select 50 social posts using the specialized hashtag to receive a complimentary $50 Dollar General gift card in early November.

In operation for more than 24 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation helps individuals learn to read, prepare for the GED or learn English. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $140 million to nonprofit organizations and schools that have helped more than nine million people advance their literacy and basic education skills.