Door to Door Organics Appoints Scott DeGraeve COO

By Natalie Taylor

Organic grocery delivery service Door to Door Organics has appointed Scott DeGraeve as COO. An e-commerce and food retail veteran, Degraeve has led operations teams at Peapod and other grocery retailers, and brings extensive knowledge of operations, merchandising and supply chain management in the online grocery market.

As COO of Door to Door Organics, Degraeve will provide strategic operational oversight to help the company scale the business, while continuing to deliver a high-quality online grocery experience to consumers in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

“Scott’s deep expertise in cost-effectively scaling operations and leading geographic expansion for online grocery retailers is a welcome asset to our executive team,” says Mike Demko, CEO of Door to Door Organics. “He is joining us at the right time, as we evolve as a company, expand our offerings and harness the current growth opportunity in the online grocery market.”

Prior to joining Door to Door Organics, DeGraeve ran a consulting practice, providing operational and strategic support to a variety of food retailers to help them develop and deliver their online offerings to market. DeGraeve also held various senior executive and general management roles at online grocer Peapod, with an emphasis on operations, supply chain development and merchandising. During his 15 years at Peapod, he was instrumental in scaling the business to its leading position in the industry today. Before his time there, DeGraeve founded his own grocery delivery company, Scotty’s Home Market, which Peapod acquired after several years of rapid growth.

“Door to Door Organics has been on a tremendous growth trajectory in recent years, fueled by a passionate and dedicated group of natural and organic food lovers,” says DeGraeve. “Their obsession with providing customers with the highest quality, healthy, local and sustainable food is key to capitalizing on the growth inflection point we see in the industry today, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this dynamic team.”

Since its inception in 1997, Door to Door Organics has made millions of deliveries of fresh, high-quality, organic, natural and local food directly to homes and businesses throughout 17 states in the West, Midwest, East Coast and Washington, D.C. Last year, the company successfully merged with Relay Foods to create a single company with broad reach, market-leading technology and uncompromised customer experience. Door to Door Organics is also a certified B Corporation, which requires high standards for social, environmental and corporate responsibility.

Early in his career, DeGraeve worked in finance operations and business development roles at Motorola. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, and holds an MBA from Texas State University.