EDEN Black Beans Receive Best Foods for Men 2017 Award

By Rebekah Marcarelli

EDEN Foods' Black Beans received Men's Health magazine's Best Foods for Men 2017 award in the - Best Can of Legumes - category. The award is announced in their January/February 2017 issue and at www.menshealth.com. This is the eleventh time EDEN foods have been honored by Men's Health.

Men's Health writes, "Try these mixed with a little olive oil, red wine vinegar, thawed frozen corn, diced onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and garlic for a spin on Mississippi caviar." Men's Health also wrote, "We are thrilled that EDEN is being recognized as one of our best foods!"

EDEN Black Beans are U.S.A. grown, authentically organic, soaked overnight and thoroughly cooked at Eden Foods' organic cannery in Indiana.

In all configurations they are offered, EDEN canned beans - plain, seasoned, refried, rice & beans, and whole grain chilies - contain no untoward additives. They are in BPA, BPS, and PVC free lined cans. Organic EDEN Black Beans are Gluten Free, verified Non-GMO and kosher.