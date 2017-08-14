Eleven Regional Grocers Invest in Unata's Digital Customer Experience

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Unata has reached double digits in grocery retail clients, now powering digital customer experiences for 11 grocery retailers across North America, together representing over 1,200 locations. Unata is an end-to-end grocery e-commerce platform enabling 1-to-1 digital shopping experiences for North America’s regional grocers. Now in its sixth year as a company, the platform’s user base has quintupled in the last year alone, with an annual run rate of over 1 million orders across all live grocery partners.

Over the last two years, Unata has grown significantly:

Increased from four grocery retail partners to 11.

Network of retailers represented has increased from 150 to 1,200 locations

Grew from 18 employees to over 75 To support ongoing innovation for its growing roster of grocery retail partners.

Unata also has a number of major product updates planned for the remainder of 2017, including a Unified Shopping Experience in which customers are asked how they would like to shop at the start of their website visit -- build a list, build a shopping cart or just browse -- after which the entire web/mobile experience adjusts to reflect accurate content, features, product assortment, pricing, button functionality, store selection and more. It also switches between shopping modes seamlessly if the shopper changes their mind. The company will also be rolling out an Integrated Configurable Products in which shoppers can order fresh and prepared foods,and configurable products like deli meats and steak cuts, at the same time and in the same website as their regular online grocery shop.

“Last month we hosted 25 retail executives across 10 retail brands at our bi-annual partner summit in Toronto, where they provide input into the innovation roadmap and influence the overall direction of the platform. It’s exciting to see the number of partners almost double in the last year alone, with four retailers launching brand new Unata-powered digital experiences in the next six months,” said Chris Bryson, Unata founder and CEO. “All of our grocery retail partners have one major thing in common: the desire to offer the best possible digital experience for their customers,” Bryson continues. “We’re proud that they’ve chosen to work with Unata to build that, and with our commitment to ongoing innovation we’re confident we can enable each and every one of them to lead the grocery retail industry forward.””