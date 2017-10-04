Erik Waterkotte Succeeds Albertsons’ Jewel Hunt as chairman

By GHQ Staff

IDDBA President Mike Eardley (c) is flanked by outgoing board chairwoman Jewel Hunt and incoming chairman Erik Waterkotte

Erik Waterkotte, senior director of sales for Columbus Craft Meats, has taken the reins of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) board of directors as its new chairman. He succeeds Jewel Hunt, group VP of bakery at Albertsons Cos., who will continue to serve on the board as past chairwoman.

Other IDDBA officers for 2017-18 include: Executive Vice Chairman Rick Findlay, VP purchasing marketing, Whole Foods Market; Vice Chairman Gaetano Auricchio, EVP, BelGioioso Cheese Inc.; and Treasurer Jim Antrup, VP Commercial, Dawn Foods Products Inc.

Industry leaders elected to serve three-year director terms are: Gaetano Auricchio, BelGioioso Cheese Inc.; Carter Califri, Norseland Inc.; Suzanne Fanning, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Inc.; Jennifer Johnson, Jennie-O Turkey Store; Peter Sirgy, Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc.; Erik Waterkotte, Columbus Craft Meats; and John Wellenzohn, Rich Products Corp.

Additional members of IDDBA’s 2017-18 board are: Steve Buffington, DecoPac; John Cheesman, Clyde’s Donuts; Curt Coolidge, TreeHouse Foods Inc.; Dominique Delugeau, Saputo Specialty Cheese; Linda Duwve, Emmi Roth USA Inc.; Alan Hamer, Stefano Foods Inc.; Bill Klump, Butterball LLC; Tom LaRochelle, Lactalis American Group Inc.; Eric Le Blanc, Tyson Foods Inc.; Edward Meyer, Schnuck Markets Inc.; Mark Rudy, Hubert Co.; Carmela Serebryany-Harris, Upper Crust Ltd.; Joe Squires, Land O’Lakes Inc.; Jerry Suter, Meijer Inc.; Dotty VanderMolen, Advantage Fresh; and Voni Woods, Giant Eagle Inc.