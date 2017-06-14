FMI Announces its 2017 Store Manager Award Winners

By Natalie Taylor

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) celebrated the winners of the 2017 Store Manager Awards announced at Future Leaders eXperience on Monday. The winners were selected among 100 nominees for their commitment to their communities, stores and leadership in food retail.

“In today’s shifting food retail landscape, store managers must possess a unique mixture of skills to keep their stores on a successful path of smooth operations, quality customer service, meaningful community involvement and inviting shopping atmosphere,” says Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO, FMI. “It’s clear the exemplary leadership demonstrated by each of the winners inspires their teams to daily do their best, lean into challenges and stay a step ahead.”

The 2017 Store Manager Awards winners each received a $1,000-prize and a crystal award. In addition to its traditional awards, FMI continued to host the “People’s Pick” Facebook contest that received more than 6,900 votes. The winner of the “People’s Pick” received a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store’s employees.

The 18th annual Store Manager Award Winners are:

Category A (1-49 stores)

Gary Casterline, ShopRite of Hunterdon County, Phillipsburg, N.J.

Category B (50-199 stores)

Ricky Myers, D&W Fresh Markets, SpartanNash, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Category C (200+ stores)

Sally Angulo, Fry’s Food Stores, The Kroger Co., Phoenix, Ariz.

Category D (International)

Clive Gould, SPAR Glenacres, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

2017 Store Manager People’s Pick