FMI Foundation Pushes the Power of Family Meals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

To kick off the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation’s flagship program, National Family Meals Month, the organization has released a white paper that reviews numerous consumer research reports and examines independent studies published over the last 10 years on potential solutions for cultivating a greater cultural environment for dining together at home.

The Hartman Group produced the 10-page assessment, which is replete with facts and figures covering topics such as the benefits of family meals, the barriers of family meals and how American families are changing. An evaluation last year by Nielsen Fresh found that 74 percent of consumers who saw information on National Family Meals Month reported taking some action, including making healthier choices.

"For years, we have witnessed a constant trickle of studies that have shown the changing dynamics of family mealtime behavior and the barriers that exist to sharing meals at home," says Sue Borra, RD, executive director of the FMI Foundation. "We thought it was time to look at the comprehensive body of consumer and scientific research to assess the societal challenges of family meals. More importantly, we sought to provide strategies to elevate family meals; the Power of Family Meals report does both."

The report concludes with solutions to elevate family meals, most notably, a recommended strategy to align eaters, appetites and food.