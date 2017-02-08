FMI Foundation Raises More than $1 Million

By Craig Levitt

Photo: (L-R) Leslie Sarasin, FMI Foundation; Chef Jorge Cespedes; Mel Landis, the Coca-Cola Company; and Mitty the FMI Foundation Family Meals Spokes Mitt

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation’s new fundraising event, Stir It Up!, raised $1,032,000 in support of the Foundation’s programs in food safety, nutrition and health at FMI’s 2017 Midwinter Executive Conference. This was the highest amount ever raised at a FMI Foundation event. Stir It Up! offered more than 450 retailers an energizing opportunity to network and connect with their colleagues, while participating in a lively cooking competition.

“FMI Foundation created Stir it Up! to put the ‘fun’ back in fundraising by celebrating and promoting the good grocers do supporting family meal occasions,” said Sue Borra, RD, chief health and wellness officer and executive director of the FMI Foundation. “We’re grateful for the support of our industry executives and all our sponsors. Stir It Up! was an exciting and friendly way to showcase the retail food industry’s culinary talents.”

Retailer and supplier executives competed for the bragging rights of dishing up the best family meal in the kitchen. Conference attendees served as culinary judges and cast their votes for their favorite family meals in the following categories: Easiest Family Meal, Most Affordable Family Meal, Healthiest Family Meal, Best Culinary Adventure Family Meal, and Tastiest Family Meal.