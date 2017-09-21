FMI Hires Steven Markenson to Lead Research Efforts

By Richard Turcsik

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) appointed Steven Markenson, Professional Researcher Certification (PRC), to lead its research efforts.

In his new role, Markenson will oversee all areas of research at FMI, specifically the study design, survey fielding and efforts with outside knowledge partners and FMI subject matter experts. He will lead the discovery process on the latest industry trends and operational insights that champion FMI as a credible voice of the food retail industry.

Markenson has a progressive track record of conducting quantitative and qualitative market research in a range of industries for many respected, well-known clients through his tenures at Opinion Research Corporation, Snyder Communications, and, most recently, WBA Research, a national market research firm where he oversaw more than 30 full-time professionals, along with a part-time staff of more than 100 telephone interviewers, field interviewers and support personnel.

“Steve came to us from a full-service market research firm where he managed the entire scope of the research process; we fully support his vision in guiding the direction of FMI research and the many ways in which he will help deliver insights to our members and community stake holders,” says David Fikes, VP of communications and consumer/community affairs at Arlington, Va.-based FMI.

Markenson is also a noted presenter at events for the American Marketing Association (AMA), Insights Association, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit. He has previously served as an adjunct professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business and has guest lectured at numerous colleges and universities.