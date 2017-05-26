Farmer’s Best Honored as Socially Responsible Company

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Farmer’s Best, a major produce grower and distributor in the U.S. recently received recognition from the Mexican Centre for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (AliaRSE) as a socially responsible company.

The award, presented on May 3, 2017, honors businesses that are voluntarily committed to incorporating economic, environmental and social concerns into both internal and external activities. It accredits companies as being voluntarily and publicly committed with a socially responsible management as part of their culture and business strategy.

“We are honored to receive this award again from this very prestigious organization,” says Leonardo Tarriba, Farmer’s Best general manager. “Recognition like this is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of our employees, their families and the communities we live and work in.”

Farmer’s Best received recognition based off its actions including offering education to employees’ children, daycare centers, nutrition and health programs, medical and dental assistance, safety training programs, income maximization programs and more.

Arely Aguilar, Farmer’s Best’s brand image manager, attended the event to receive the award on behalf of the company.

For the past 12 years, Farmer’s Best has also been named a socially responsible company by Empresa Socialmente Responsible, which recognizes companies that concentrate on quality of life for workers, business ethics, community engagement and environmental issues.