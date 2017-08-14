Farmer’s Pantry Teams Up with National FFA Organization

By Natalie Taylor

Snack company Farmer’s Pantry has sponsored the National FFA Organization in supporting students interested in pursuing a future in agriculture. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to the future of farmers, farms and agriculture.

FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for youth interested in agriculture, whose mission is to promote premiere leadership, personal growth and career success, while growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

"We at Farmer’s Pantry want to support the future of farmers, farms and agriculture. Our products would not exist without American Farms since our ingredients are sourced and grown on American Farms. Our products support American farms and our commitment to FFA will make a difference in the future of agriculture,” says Josh Chaitovsky, founder and CEO of Farmer’s Pantry.

The commitment will support the FFA Agriscience Fair, which recognizes student researchers studying the application of agricultural scientific principles and emerging technologies in agriculture enterprises. Additionally, Farmer’s Pantry will be an official sponsor at the National FFA Convention & Expo, where FFA members from all corners of the nation converge in one place to celebrate their accomplishments and find inspiration for their future. The event features motivational keynote speakers, energetic concerts, fulfilling workshops and a sweeping Expo floor bustling with agriculture education and industry opportunities. The 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo takes place Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Farmer’s Pantry will also elevate the FFA organization’s awareness via social media, website and press relations.

“Building a relationship with Farmer’s Pantry is very important to the National FFA,” says Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president. “We are honored that a quality brand like Farmer’s Pantry not only grows its ingredients on American Farms, but that their contributions will support the National FFA achieve our vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.”

Farmer’s Pantry snacks are made with ingredients grown on American farms with authentic, identifiable ingredients. The product line includes Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps and Farmer’s Pantry Meal Snacks, a first in offering meat and veggies/sides in one innovative dual pouch package.