Farmland Fights Hunger With Former Bachelor Chris Soules

By Lindsey Wojcik

Farmland partnered with former star of The Bachelor and American farmer Chris Soules to help fight childhood hunger. Farmland and Soules presented a $25,000 donation check to No Kid Hungry at the Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee located at 2510 S.W. State St in Des Moines, Iowa. The check presentation is the second installment of the Farmland Fights Hunger campaign. For every Farmland product sold through Dec. 31, the company made a 25-cents donation to No Kid Hungry, up to $100,000. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry can provide a child 10 healthy meals through on-the-ground programs and partnerships. With the help of Farmland and its customers, No Kid Hungry can connect one million meals to children facing hunger in America.

Soules joined Farmland and No Kid Hungry at the local Hy-Vee to drive awareness of the Farmland Fights Hunger campaign and encourage locals to support the cause.

"Our mission at No Kid Hungry is simple; we want to ensure that every child gets healthy food every single day," says Jill Davis, senior director of corporate partnerships at No Kid Hungry. "Kids struggle with hunger not only during the holidays, but year-round, and we couldn't do the work that we do without the support of companies like Farmland."

"Hy-Vee is thrilled to be a part of the Farmland Fights Hunger campaign," says Kevin Hudachek, store director at the Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee. "Through this campaign, our goal is to make sure that no one goes hungry, especially children in the greater Des Moines area, so initiatives like this are extremely important to us."

Participating Farmland products included everything from Farmland bacon and breakfast sausage to boneless ham and lunch meats.

"As a food company, we are dedicated to making sure that no family has to worry about where their next meal comes from," says Megan Thomas, senior brand manager for Smithfield Foods. "We're honored to have such great partners like Chris Soules and Hy-Vee to help raise awareness and give back to No Kid Hungry this holiday season."