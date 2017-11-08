Farmstead Partners With Postmates For 30-Minute Delivery

By GHQ staff

AI-powered digital micro-grocer Farmstead has teamed up with on-demand logistics provider Postmates to offer online grocery delivery within 30 minutes throughout San Francisco. Customers can now use the Fresh on Postmates app to shop from a curated a list of locally-sourced groceries powered by Farmstead.

“By connecting Postmates to Farmstead’s micro-hubs, we can deliver the freshest, locally-grown groceries, as we continue to reinvent the grocery space and replace time-consuming last-minute trips to the supermarket,” says Farmstead CEO and co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran. “By integrating into Postmates’ on-demand delivery network, Farmstead’s AI-enabled grocery hubs can be quickly and easily deployed anywhere in the U.S. to instantly meet consumer demand.”

Unlike third party shopping services, which can take hours to pack and deliver orders, Farmstead’s software-automated micro-hubs can pack a large online order of groceries in less than five minutes — drastically cutting down on delivery time and ensuring a customer’s Postmates order will arrive within 30 minutes.

“Together, Farmstead and Postmates are making grocery delivery of local food more convenient and accessible in the Bay Area,” says Postmates VP of business operations and strategy Vivek Patel. “We are excited to expand our offerings on Postmates with companies that are sustainable and help eliminate food waste so we can continue to build an efficient, eco-friendly grocery delivery experience to our customers.”

Founded one year ago, Farmstead has completed more than 20,000 deliveries to thousands of Bay Area customers, and has raised $2.8 million in seed funding from Resolute Ventures, Social Capital, Y Combinator and Joe Montana’s Liquid 2 Ventures.