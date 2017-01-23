First New York 365 by Whole Foods Market Store to Open in Brooklyn

By Lindsey Wojcik

Whole Foods Market will open the Tri-State area’s first 365 by Whole Foods Market location will be in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“365 is all about quality, value and convenience,” says Jeff Turnas, president of 365 by Whole Foods Market. “We’re thrilled to bring our fresh new format to shoppers in Brooklyn.”

The store will be located at 300 Ashland Place, in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District. The store’s opening date has not been set.

“We are so excited to bring the area’s first 365 store to Brooklyn,” says Christina Minardi, president of Whole Foods Market Northeast Region. “We opened our first Whole Foods Market store in the city in 2001, and our first Brooklyn store opened in 2013. Now we can’t wait to introduce our new store concept to Brooklynites.”

The first three 365 by Whole Foods Market stores—Silver Lake, Bellevue and Lake Oswego—opened in 2016. 365 currently has 23 store leases in development. The next 365 by Whole Foods Market store is set to open in April 2017 in Cedar Park, Texas.

Whole Foods Market’s 11th New York City store will open this month at 1095 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan.