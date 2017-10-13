Five PA Grocery, C-Store Leaders Earn PFMA Advocacy Awards

By GHQ staff

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) honored five members with Advocacy awards in honor of their exceptional leadership as champions for the association’s grassroots legislative efforts.

The awardees are: Ray Charley, Charley Family Shop ‘n Save, Greensburg, Pa.; Tom Cormier, Ahold-Delhaize, Carlisle, Pa.; Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets, Bethlehem, Pa.; Justin Evans, Giant Eagle/GetGo, Pittsburgh; and Frank Puleo, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Robesonia, Pa.

“These PFMA members understand the importance of being involved in presenting our views to lawmakers,” said Alex Baloga, PFMA president and CEO. “They helped amplify our message through phone calls, emails, letters and social media to legislators, regulators and their staff, so that they better understand the impact proposed legislation has on businesses.”

During the past year, they have assisted on issues such as adult beverage sales, menu and GMO labeling, fuel issues, tax reform, tobacco taxes and many more.

“We can’t thank these members enough for defending the food industry and educating lawmakers about the potential effects of legislation on convenience stores, supermarkets, manufacturers and wholesalers,” Baloga said.

PFMA Chairman Jeff Brown, Brown’s Super Stores, joined Baloga in presenting the awards during PFMA’s recent Legislative Conference at the Hilton Harrisburg.