Food 4 Less/Foods Co Invites Customers to Support Our Troops

By Natalie Taylor

Food 4 Less stores in Southern California and the greater Chicago area have invited customers to join in supporting the men and women of the armed forces and their families during its annual Honoring Our Heroes campaign in partnership with the USO.

In addition, the supermarket chain's Foods Co Division, which serves Central and Northern California, is also raising funds to support USO programs and services.

To honor our heroes, Food 4 Less, Foods Co and other Kroger-family stores, together with customers and employees, are raising money to support the USO's broad range of programs that assist service members and their families. Since 2010, The Kroger Co., of which Food 4 Less and Foods Co are divisions, has provided more than $18.2 million to support the USO. This year, Food 4 Less and Kroger will be donating a combined $1 million to the USO.

Southern California and Chicago Food 4 Less and Central and Northern California Foods Co customers and associates will be able to show their support to our service men and women in many ways this year, including:

Donating spare change in specially-marked USO coin boxes that will be at the check stands in all Southern California and Chicago Food 4 Less and Central and Northern California Foods Co stores from May 24 to July 15. One-hundred percent of donations will go to the USO.

Purchasing a $5, $10 or $15 donation card from the in-store USO display. The card amount will be donated to the USO.

Purchasing a Coca-Cola product from any Food 4 Less store in Southern California and the greater Chicago area or Foods Co store in Central and Northern California. Food 4 Less is partnering with the Kroger Co. Family of stores, including Ralphs, to donate $50,000 to the USO.

"The USO supports our military and their families in so many ways — from being right there for the wounded, injured and ill, to helping those who are on deployment record a bed time story for their children," says Kendra Doyel, Food 4 Less/Foods Co's vice president of corporate affairs. "The USO connects with our service men and women every step of the way, and Food 4 Less/Foods Co is proud to honor our troops and veterans by supporting them."