Food 4 Less/Foods Co Stores Launch Campaign For After-School Programs

By Natalie Taylor

Southern California-based Food 4 Less has launched a new campaign to raise funds at its supermarket checkstands to support after-school education programs. In addition, the supermarket chain's Foods Co division is collecting donations for after-school programs.

Food 4 Less and Foods Co customers and associates can support after-school programs through the supermarket chain's nonprofit arm, The Food 4 Less/Foods Co Fund, by donating their spare change in collection canisters located at the checkstands in their neighborhood Food 4 Less stores in Southern California and thegreater Chicago area, and Foods Co supermarkets in Central and Northern California. The after-school program fund-raising campaign will run through November 7, 2017.

"The support of after-school programs is an important cause to Food 4 Less, Foods Co and our customers," says Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food 4 Less/Foods Co. "By simply donating their spare change into the donation canisters located at each checkstand in our stores, Food 4 Less and Foods Co customers will be able to make a huge difference in supporting after-school programs that inspire and empower young people in our communities."

Together with their customers, Food 4 Less and Foods Co contributed more than $60,000 in 2016 to programs focused on educating our youth, including after-school enrichment programs, in communities served by Food 4 Less stores in Southern California and the greater Chicago area, and those served by Foods Co stores and in Central and Northern California.

