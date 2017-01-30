Food City Celebrates Phoenix Store Remodel, New Services

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Food City will open the doors of its newly-remodeled location at 44th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix with a special grand opening fiesta on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

During the celebration, customers will get a first-hand look at the expanded store and its new offerings, and have a chance to shop for groceries, enjoy food samples, enter to win a few giveaways, and take in live performances from mariachi singers.

The store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when the first 300 shoppers who purchase groceries at the store will receive a free reusable bag loaded with groceries and goodies. Starting at 10 a.m., guests will have the opportunity to register to win prizes including Food City gift cards, blenders and home appliances. Winners will be announced on the hour, every hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, customers can enjoy free food samples from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The newly-remodeled store has festive décor, and expanded product and service offerings, including: a new layout for the produce section that will include more fresh vegetables and fruits; an updated meat department with new cases; an expanded frozen food aisle, offering more variety from vegetables and meats to dairy and desserts; a bigger adult beverage area that has a wider selection of cold beer and wine; and a revamped look for the check cashing service.

The new store is located at 4430 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, Ariz.