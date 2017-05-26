Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Food Lion Announces Discount for Active and Retired Military Personnel on Memorial Day

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

In honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, Food Lion stores will offer a 10 percent MVP discount to active and retired military personnel to show their support and appreciation for those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Food Lion is offering this discount at all of its stores. To receive the discount, active military, veterans and their families should present their personal MVP card and military I.D. at checkout and request the discount. Customers will then receive 10 percent off their grocery bill.

“Food Lion is proud to show our gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedoms every day,” says Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “It is an honor to thank them for their service to our country by providing this MVP discount to military and their families.”

A longstanding supporter of its military associates and customers, Food Lion provides numerous employment benefits to military associates, adopts families of colleagues who have been called into active duty and helps feed veterans through our Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief platform. In 2010, because of the company’s military support, Food Lion was honored with the Department of Defense’s highest honor for employers, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) Freedom Award, for its programs and services for military associates.

This offer is valid on Monday, May 29, 2017 only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, postage stamps or services.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Talking Shop with… Jim Whitman

Top Retail Displays Speak the Language of Love

NatureSweet Launches SunBursts Snacking MVP Contest

GreenFruit Avocados Joins Eat Brighter Campaign with Sesame Street Packaging

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags