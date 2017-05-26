Food Lion Announces Discount for Active and Retired Military Personnel on Memorial Day

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, Food Lion stores will offer a 10 percent MVP discount to active and retired military personnel to show their support and appreciation for those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Food Lion is offering this discount at all of its stores. To receive the discount, active military, veterans and their families should present their personal MVP card and military I.D. at checkout and request the discount. Customers will then receive 10 percent off their grocery bill.

“Food Lion is proud to show our gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedoms every day,” says Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “It is an honor to thank them for their service to our country by providing this MVP discount to military and their families.”

A longstanding supporter of its military associates and customers, Food Lion provides numerous employment benefits to military associates, adopts families of colleagues who have been called into active duty and helps feed veterans through our Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief platform. In 2010, because of the company’s military support, Food Lion was honored with the Department of Defense’s highest honor for employers, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) Freedom Award, for its programs and services for military associates.

This offer is valid on Monday, May 29, 2017 only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, postage stamps or services.