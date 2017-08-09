Edit ModuleShow Tags
Food Lion Feeds Kicks Off ‘Summers Without Hunger’ Contest

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Food Lion Feeds has launched its “Summers Without Hunger” design-a-reusable-bag contest, inviting children from five to 14 years old to draw how they would help feed someone in need. The winning design will be featured on Food Lion Feeds’ reusable bag, which will be sold in Food Lion stores in June 2018. The campaign proceeds are expected to help provide more than 1 million meals to families in need.

In addition to having his or her drawing featured on the 2018 reusable bag, the grand prize winner will receive an iPad Mini2 and a $1,000 donation to a food bank in his or her name. Four runners-up will also receive an iPad Mini and a $1,000 donation to a food bank in their names. Winners will be announced by Sept. 30.

The contest is open to residents of Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Entries must be received by Sept. 15. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Earlier this year, Food Lion Feeds teamed up with Food Lion customers to provide more than 42 million meals to hungry families through the sale of Food Lion Feeds’ reusable bags.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 southeastern and mid-Atlantic states. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. 

