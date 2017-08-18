Food Lion Feeds Launches ‘Leave Hunger in the Dark’ Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

As Americans gather to celebrate the Great American Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, Food Lion Feeds will launch its “Leave Hunger in the Dark” campaign, highlighting those who struggle each day to feed their families. The company will donate one meal to local food banks across its 10-state footprint for every Twitter post that includes #FoodLionFeeds, up to 11,000 meals.

“Food Lion Feeds is proud to support this rare and exciting event by creating a social media movement and giving back to its neighbors in need as we work to leave hunger in the dark,” says Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations for Food Lion. “Whether shoppers plan to watch the solar eclipse in person or from afar, everyone can help those who are hungry.”

Food Lion will also host celebrations on Aug. 21 at several stores across multiple cities along the “path of totality.” Customers can enjoy eclipse-themed recipe cards, snacks, bottled water and more at the following locations:

Food Lion Store 2644

8024 Augusta Road

Piedmont, S.C. 29673

Food Lion Store 1571

4305 Canton Pike

Hopkinsville, K.Y. 42240

Food Lion Store 1406

6932 Market St. Suite A

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

Food Lion Store 926

3219 W. Palmetto St.

Florence, S.C. 29501

Food Lion Store 2506

1001 Harden St.

Columbia, S.C. 29205

Food Lion Store 2629

2465 Main St.

Elgin, S.C. 29045

Food Lion Store 375

9810 Two Notch Road

Columbia, S.C. 29223

Food Lion Store 2124

3786 Ladson Road

Ladson, S.C. 29456

Food Lion Store 456

1045 N. Fraser St.

Georgetown, S.C. 29440

Food Lion Store 706

2234 S. Fraser St.

Georgetown, S.C. 29440

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 315 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.